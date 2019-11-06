EDMONTON -- A family of three is safe after evacuating their home due to a carbon monoxide leak.

“This is a great example of how carbon monoxide alarms save lives,” Russell Croome with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said in a release. “CO detectors should be installed on every floor of your home, especially close to bedrooms and on floors with fuel-based appliances.”

EFRS responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The three family members were taken to hospital with symptoms of CO poisoning and later released. The family's pet dog did not survive.

Fire crews blame a cracked heater in a garage attached to the home is believed to be the source of the leak.

“Have your heating appliances inspected or serviced each year to reduce the risk of CO exposure," said Croome.

Last year, EFRS responded to 557 calls for carbon monoxide. Since January this year, EFRS has responded to 475 CO-related calls.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas. Early symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, dizziness and fatigue.