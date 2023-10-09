Family who started Edmonton's laundromat Thanksgiving dinner honoured

A ceremony was held Sunday to recognize a family who's made Thanksgiving special for Edmontonians for years.

The late Don and Shirley Tripp started serving Thanksgiving Dinner for people with nowhere to go at the Millbourne Laundromat in 1993.

Dinner at the Millbourne Laundromat in 2003. (CTV News Edmonton file)

It's a tradition that's been carried on by their son Carl in partnership with Thrive Outreach Foundation (TOF).

"It's great. I'm very happy they continue to do the Thanksgiving Dinner on my mom and dad’s behalf."

"These people have no place to go, they're single or widowed or just have nowhere to go and I'm really happy they have a place to enjoy a meal."

Tripp was recognized by the province and the Edmonton Millwoods Breakfast Lions Club on Sunday for 30 years of service.

"The family is all about making sure nobody is alone for a Thanksgiving meal, when most places are shut down this is a place for them to come," said Elaine Dyrberg of TOF.

Dyrberg says the need this year is greater than ever.

About 800 people turned out for Sunday's dinner.

"People are just scraping by. Even in the grocery store ahead of us, they're penny pinching to be able to pay for something," she said.

"Some people don’t even have enough money and have to put stuff back, it's tough times, I've never seen anything like this."

For the first time ever, TOF had to pay out of pocket for food to put on the dinner.

"Everyone's pulling at donors right now, everyone's trying to access all the donors and that. They're spread thin right now because financially it's been very tough."

But Dyrberg says it's all worth it for the joy it brings the community.

"We're all in this together. And it's building better communities together. We need it."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach