EDMONTON -- A new video filled with familiar faces is encouraging Albertans to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The clip features prominent faces, including hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw.

“I want to thank all the prominent Albertans who lent their voice to this crucial message,” said Hinshaw in a release. “In the face of this global pandemic, Alberta’s leaders are coming together to raise awareness about how Albertans can help prevent the spread.”

The clips were self-recorded, and submitted. Numerous other leaders sent in videos, and may be included in future videos pumped out by the province.