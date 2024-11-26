Fans, charity score in photo-op with Santa Claus and Oilers star at West Edmonton Mall

One Edmonton Oilers star was ho-ho-holding off on hockey Tuesday night at the city's biggest mall to help out with photos for charity.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins joined the big man in red – no, not an opponent from the crimson-and-yellow-clad provincial rival Calgary Flames, but Santa Claus – at West Edmonton Mall's North Pole Place to pose for Christmas pictures with fans of the Oilers and the Christmas season in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation.

Through the donation of 100 per cent of the photo booking fees, the sold-out effort raised $5,000 for families who have kids with cancer.

Stelter, a young Oilers fan who passed away in August 2022 at age 6 from a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma, became an inspiration to the Oilers and the community after meeting star Connor McDavid and getting to know the team.

The Ben Stelter Foundation was formed in December 2022.