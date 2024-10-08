Farmers, volunteers gather for Canadian Foodgrains Bank harvest near Leduc
Alberta farmers gathered south of Leduc Tuesday to harvest canola that will benefit people experiencing food insecurity worldwide.
The 150-acre plot is being harvested by a dozen combines and numerous volunteers as part of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank's efforts.
The non-profit was founded in Winnipeg in 1983 with the goal to end world hunger.
Grains and crops are harvested and 70 per cent of the profits support people in famine situations globally.
The other 30 per cent of profits is spent to help farmers grow more and better crops, including in areas that have suffered erosion and drought.
The Canadian government also recently signed an agreement with the organization to provide $100 million over four years for the group's work.
"Government, donors, churches, farmers (and) agriculture business people (are) working together to end hunger in different parts of the world," said the Canadian Foodgrains Bank's Abe Janzen.
The land is rented out, but the seeds for the crop and the fertilizer was donated, according to the landowner, Peter Brouer.
"It's very good to see all the combines and all the volunteers … and support from the whole community," Brouer added.
In Alberta, there will be 30 harvests like the one in Leduc County, with more happening across the country.
"A lot of these guys still have crops of their own, and they pause and they come so we can do this together," said Alex Abma, the treasurer of the Leduc and District Project branch of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.
"The money is going towards families across the sea who don't have near what we have, and we have so much."
Some harvests are unique endeavours, like an event in Carstairs where the harvest was done by two threshing machines pulled by teams of horses and mules.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton expected to hit Florida cities like Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'I hope so': Marc Garneau on whether there's room for Blue Liberals like him
Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who describes himself in his new book as always-a-Liberal, 'but a decidedly blue one,' says he hopes the party still has room for someone like him.
'Very' serious issue: federal transport minister on contamination in northern Alberta town
The renewed pleas of people in Fort Chipewyan, Alta. for government to take action cleaning up contamination in their community have reached the ears of federal Transport Minister Anita Anand.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Police believe fire that led to explosion in N.E. Calgary was set intentionally
A fire that led to an explosion in a northeast Calgary townhome over the weekend is believed to have been set intentionally, according to police.
-
GRAPHIC VIDEO
GRAPHIC VIDEO Security video shows suspect firing into vehicle in Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired by a suspect into a truck in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
-
Calgary officer's use of force deemed 'appropriate' in August police-involved shooting: ASIRT
A Calgary officer's use of force in an August police-involved shooting has been deemed appropriate following an investigation.
Lethbridge
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
Saskatoon's bus drivers have a new five-year contract with the city
Saskatoon Transit workers have ratified a new five-year contract with the city.
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
NDP reveals under-staffing at Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
A memo from the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) has painted a picture of healthcare workers on the brink – with under-staffing and burnout directly impacting quality of patient care within the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA).
Vancouver
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
Surrey hikes fireworks fines ahead of Halloween and Diwali
Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Surrey could face significantly higher fines going forward.
-
LIVE @ 6:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 6:30 P.M. 'We reserve the right to cut mics': What to expect during the B.C. leaders' debate Tuesday
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be facing off Tuesday evening for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election. Here's what viewers can expect.
Vancouver Island
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
-
Free website alerts BC Ferries passengers when spots open up on full sailings
Over the summer, Victoria software engineer Vedran Budimcic watched his wife spend a week trying to get a coveted BC Ferries reservation, refreshing the website hundreds of times a day hoping for a cancellation on sold out sailings.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Montreal
-
Longueuil boy scalded after neighbour allegedly pours boiling water on him
A 10-year-old boy in Longueuil is recovering after his neighbour allegedly poured boiling water on him. Longueuil Police (SPAL) said the woman was arrested and could face assault charges.
-
Man killed in bus collision in Plateau
An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
West Island man says home care cuts are causing burnout
At 68, Myles Charon never expected he would be a full-time caregiver. Until a few years ago, his 92-year-old mother lived on her own, but then she ended up in the hospital.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Website launched to help find violent offenders in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Ottawa
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
Issues with train brakes, CCTV cameras identified in first day of Trillium Line trial testing
OC Transpo officials are satisfied with the start of a critical testing period required before opening Ottawa's new north-south train, despite some technical issues being identified on three trains on Monday.
-
Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 144 closed between Cartier and Gogama
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 144 has closed the road north of Sudbury.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
London
-
London police chief presents statistics: Despite progress, more time is needed to do better
Speaking in front of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, London Police Services (LPS) Chief Thai Truong gave an update on policing Tuesday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
Fire Prevention Week focuses on smoke alarms
During Fire Prevention Week, fire departments across the country are trying to prevent more deaths with the proper use of smoke alarms.
Windsor
-
Toronto couple pleads guilty to involvement in $13M drug investigation that started in Windsor
A Toronto couple pleaded guilty to involvement in a $13-million drug investigation that started in Windsor.
-
Windsor police investigating two Windsor school break-ins
The Windsor Police Service is investigating two break-ins that took place at schools in the city last week.
-
‘The onus is on the City of Windsor’: Loosened HAZMAT restrictions require city to step up
The busiest international crossing in North America is about to get busier — and it’s put the City of Windsor in a position to prepare for potential worst-case scenarios.