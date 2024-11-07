Farmfair International showcasing the best of Canadian farming on 50th anniversary

Farmfair International is back at the Edmonton Expo Centre and celebrating its 50th year.

The event showcases the top livestock in Canada with more than 1,300 animals in attendance. This is the most animals the fair has had in a couple of decades, according to Patty Milligan with Explore Edmonton.

"We have lots of very cool things for people to check out and experience if they have any interest in animals, interest in farming, or even just an interest in having a bit of an unusual experience," Milligan said.

"There's not many places you can go to and see cattle walking right by you after they've had their shower or their shampoo."

More than $300,000 is up for grabs in prizes at the show.

Farmfair International stems from the first livestock show held outside Fort Edmonton in 1879.

Three of the families at the show this year have participated every year since it began in 1974.

"The success of Farmfair tells us that people in the city want to be connected to the broader community and the rural community wants to be connected to the urban community as well, and to each other," Milligan said.

"It's telling us that people really do care about their food, they care about farming, they understand its importance, and they want to learn."

New for the anniversary, the event features the Ag Tech and Innovation Alley to show "cutting-edge agricultural technology and sustainable farming solutions."

There is also a Christmas marketplace which features a new Mexican Corner, which was created in partnership with the Mexican Society of Edmonton.

Some of the new experiences include Mexican coffee and chocolate tasting, a cultural performance and a hot sauce challenge inspired by the Hot Ones series.

The challenge will put local celebrities to the scoville test with spicy sauces from local Latin market Paraiso Tropical.

Mexico is this year's, and the first, featured country at the fair. Around 20 delegates from Mexico attended.

"They are very interested in cattle from Alberta, both the actual live cattle as well as the genetic material and they have come year after year after year, they're such strong supporters of Farmfair, so we decided to honour Mexico this year," Milligan said.

An attendee holding a chick at Farmfair International on Thursday Nov. 7, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Other highlights of Farmfair include:

Fitset Ninja challenges;

Chick-hatching demonstrations;

Guided barn tours;

Rabbit shows; and

Agriculture-based games.

Closing out the weekend is a performance by Dallas Smith, a two-time JUNO Award winner and three-time CCMA Entertainer of the Year.

Musicians Tyler Joe Miller and Teigen Gayse will also be performing.

Farmfair ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday.