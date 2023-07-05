Fast food company Chipotle coming to Alberta

The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo hangs outside a restaurant location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo hangs outside a restaurant location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island