

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A fatal collision closed the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday evening.

Edmonton Police Service said it responded to a report of a 2015 Dodge Ram truck driving at a high speed on southbound Anthony Henday Drive around 6 p.m. It appeared to lose control, entering the centre meridian and striking a light standard just north of the Lessard Road exit.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, the 36-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead on scene.

Anthony Henday Drive was closed between Callingwood Road and Lessard Road while police investigated the crash.

EPS said the major collision investigation section has taken over the investigation.

At the time, police were considering speed as a factor. Police do not believe impairment was involved.