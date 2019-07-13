One person died early Saturday morning, and another was injured, in a collision about 20 kilometres west of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

RCMP were called to Highway 600 at the southwest entrance of Provost some time before 4 a.m.

Authorities say one person died and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The injured person was taken to hospital.

STARS was dispatched around 2:45 a.m. for an inter-facility transport. The organization said it took a teen male from Ponoka to the University of Alberta Hospital.

His current condition was not known.

Highway 600 was closed until noon on Saturday.

Provost is located 280 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, on Highway 13.