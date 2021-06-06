Advertisement
Fatal collision on Highway 16, RCMP investigating
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 8:37PM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 7, 2021 6:34AM MDT
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 16 at Highway 779 on Sunday June 6, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday evening west of Edmonton on Highway 16.
Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the scene in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 at Highway 779.
Police say the driver of a motorized three-wheeled cycle died in a collision with a pickup truck.
The second driver was not injured.
An investigation has been started, but Mounties do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
Highway 16 reopened overnight.
