EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a serious collision on the Walterdale Bridge involving a pickup truck and a car.

Police are investigating reports that one vehicle was driving the wrong way on the one-way bridge.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash that closed the bridge around 8 p.m.

Several witnesses told CTV News Edmonton that the car was on fire.

The closure is also affecting Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road according to Edmonton police.