EDMONTON -- A portion of Highway 2 in Sturgeon County was closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash between a semi and SUV.

Mounties said "all occupants of the SUV" died at the scene just north of Highway 651, but not how many people were in the vehicle. Police had yet to confirm their identities according to a 3:30 a.m. update.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters were called around 11:15 p.m. A collision analyst is investigating alongside Morinville Mounties.

Highway 2 was closed between Highway 651 and Township Road 580.