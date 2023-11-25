EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fatal crash closes Highway 28 in Vilna Saturday: RCMP

    RCMP generic

    Highway 28 in Vilna was closed Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash involving three vehicles.

    At around 2:30, RCMP had closed the Highway between Range Roads 141 and 142.

    Traffic was diverted to Township Road 594 via Range Road 141 and 142. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

    No other details have been given on how many people were involved or how many people were killed.

