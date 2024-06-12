EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fatal crash closes Highway 625 south of Edmonton

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    One man was killed and another person was injured in a crash at Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County Wednesday.

    The person hospitalized sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Mounties. 

    No other details were provided. 

    Highway 625 was impassable from Range Road 233 to Highway 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

