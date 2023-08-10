Fatal crash in northern Alberta results in closure of Highway 2
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
Police were called to a fatal single-vehicle crash north of Grande Prairie on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 at Township Road 790A Thursday morning.
Highway 2 north of Rycroft, Alta., was closed in both directions, according to RCMP, and investigators expected traffic tol be disrupted for several hours.
Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.
Rycroft is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.