Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes downtown intersection
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:27PM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A downtown Edmonton intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday.
Edmonton police are on scene at the intersection of 95 Street and 103A Avenue.
Officers are investigating and ask drivers to avoid the area.