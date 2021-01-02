EDMONTON -- One person has died after a crash at Ellerslie Road and Rabbit Hill Road on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

A 73-year-old woman was making a left turn in her minivan when she was struck by a southbound SUV driven by a 44-year-old woman.

A 39-year-old man riding in the minivan was taken to hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for precautionary measures, but released. No other injuries were reported.

Major collisions is investigating, speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

The intersection was closed by police for several hours after the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.