

CTV Edmonton





Drivers both directions were facing detours on Highway 16, Wednesday night, in the wake of a fatal head on crash near Edson.



Police say a westbound Honda Civic collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram truck, around 3:30pm, at the Edson overpass.



The 23-year-old man driving the small car did not survive the collision. The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with minor injuries.



The RCMP say the lanes in both direction on Highway 16 have since been reopened to traffic.