EDMONTON -- Police are on scene of a fatal crash just southeast of Leduc.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 814 and Township Road 490 around 6:40 p.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called out.

The roadways around the intersection were blocked off as of 8:30 p.m. and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released.