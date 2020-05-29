EDMONTON -- The family of a man killed in a crash in which police are investigating alcohol as a factor say he was known for jumping into his vehicle to give others a ride home at any hour.

Loved ones have identified the 75-year-old man killed Wednesday in a head on-crash in west Edmonton as Walter 'Cutie' McLean from Fort Vermilion.

McLean was a husband, father of five, grandfather of 51 children, and great-grandfather to 40 children.

"He left behind an incredible legacy. Walter was an extraordinarily kind man who loved his family unconditionally," a statement from his family reads.

"He would sit and talk with family, friends and even complete strangers all day if he could. He loved to laugh and make others laugh with his humor and the countless personal mishaps which he loved to share for everyone else's enjoyment."

McLean's family added they will remember him as a social butterfly, a family man, a historian and an advocate.

"He was the man that people would call for a ride home if they were unfit to drive, without hesitation and at any hour of the night, he would jump in his vehicle to ensure people got home safe. His death was preventable, my family is truly devastated,” wrote his daughter Leeann McLean.

They pleaded for the public to hug their loved ones and refrain from getting into the driver's seat if under the influence.

Police say McLean's van was eastbound on the eastbound-only section of 100 Avenue near 167 Street when it crashed into a westbound Ford F-150.

A 70-year-old-woman, 32-year-old man and three-year-old boy also in his van were taken to hospital.

The 38-year-old driver of the truck sustained serious injuries.

Major Collision Investigations Section is considering speed and alcohol factors in the tragedy, but have laid no charges yet.