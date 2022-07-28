Fatal Highway 16 collision under investigation

RCMP are investigating a serious crash west of Edmonton on Highway 16 before Wabamun.

At 2:05 p.m., emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and Range Road 33, also known as Alberta Beach Road.

Callers reported to police that two vehicles were involved. According to Mounties, at least one person has died, and at least one other has serious injuries."

STARS air ambulance responded to the crash.

Westbound traffic in the area is being diverted, with delays anticipated for at least the next four hours.

No further information was available from emergency crews.