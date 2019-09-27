

Staff, CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has closed its investigation into a fatal plane crash near Jasper, Alta.

The investigation report says the plane took off on July 21, 2019 from Jasper Airport bound for Hinton, Alta. and climbed for 25 seconds to an altitude of 150 feet.

"It was determined that the engine and flight controls had been operating normally prior to impact," the report reads. It further notes the aircraft was "within the certified weight and balance limits."

About 800 metres from the airport, the plane slowed from 83 miles an hour to 64 miles an hour. It then entered an aerodynamic stall and spun to the left before crashing into the Athabasca River.

The passenger was killed and the pilot injured.

Nearby motorists stopped to help before RCMP and ambulances arrived.

Video obtained by CTV News Edmonton shows a number of people rushing to pull the victims from the water while others administered CPR.

The TSB team deployed to the crash site found all major components of the plane and reported that the wing flaps were found in the retracted position.