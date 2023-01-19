Fatal north Edmonton assault victim identified

The Edmonton Police Service is withholding the cause of death of a 41-year-old man as it continues to investigate an assault in the city's northside.

On Jan. 12, at 6:44 p.m., police responded to a Baturyn area home near 172 Avenue and 102 Street for reports of an assault.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

In an update Thursday, EPS identified Adam Garrant as the victim. Following an autopsy, police say the "manner of death is not being released at this time for investigative reasons."

"Detectives continue to treat the death as suspicious and encourage anyone with information about the circumstances leading up to Mr. Garrant's death to contact police," EPS said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.