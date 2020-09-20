EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a Mountie opened fire on a Calling Lake man who RCMP say confronted officers.

On Sept. 19 around 11:15 p.m., Athabasca RCMP received multiple calls from a 51-year-old man who was asking police to come to his home.

The man made comments during the calls that he wanted to engage RCMP members in a shootout.

Police arrived and found the man, who exited his home, and an interaction occurred between the man and the RCMP before he went back inside.

The man then came back outside again and confronted Mounties on the street.

Police say “the encounter led to an RCMP member discharging their service firearm.”

Paramedics were called and efforts were made to save the man's life, however he died on scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

No one else was injured during the incident.