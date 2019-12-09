Fatal pedestrian-bus collision prompts RCMP investigation
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 2:11PM MST
EDMONTON -- A Fort McMurray pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a bus.
RCMP say the westbound bus was turning left onto Brett Drive from Confederation way when the crash happened.
Police did not mention where the 51-year-old woman was standing when she was hit.
She died on scene.
Neither the man driving the bus nor his passengers were injured.
Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating.