Edmonton

    • Fatal pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 2 near Leduc: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    RCMP have closed Highway 2 northbound near Leduc following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

    In a news release, Leduc RCMP said it was on the scene of the collision on Highway 2 near Township road 492 around 6 a.m.

    The northbound stretch of highway will be closed between Township roads 490 and 492 while police investigate.

    Police have asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

    No further details were provided. RCMP said an update will be released once the highway reopens and more information becomes available.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker

    On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News