Fatal pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 2 near Leduc: RCMP
RCMP have closed Highway 2 northbound near Leduc following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
In a news release, Leduc RCMP said it was on the scene of the collision on Highway 2 near Township road 492 around 6 a.m.
The northbound stretch of highway will be closed between Township roads 490 and 492 while police investigate.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
No further details were provided. RCMP said an update will be released once the highway reopens and more information becomes available.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
DEVELOPING New York fraud trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a 'scam'
The fraud lawsuit that could cost former U.S. president Donald Trump control of some of his most prized properties went to trial Monday, with New York state lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated 'scam.'
Precedent-setting espionage trial of former RCMP intelligence director general begins Tuesday
The trial of Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official accused of passing on top-secret national security data, is set to begin on Tuesday.
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses. No more survivors believed buried in rubble
The collapse of a church roof during a mass in northern Mexico has killed at least 10 people and injured 60, and searchers said Monday that no further people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage.
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Where can I get a COVID-19 rapid test? CTV News looks at the rules in each province and territory
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
Calgary
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Imperial, Alberta regulator knew for years about tailings seepage at mine: documents
Documents filed by Imperial Oil Ltd. show the company and Alberta's energy regulator knew the Kearl oilsands mine was seeping tailings into groundwater years before a pool of contaminated fluid was reported on the surface, alarming area First Nations and triggering three investigations.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Saskatoon
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
'You could hear a pin drop': Contract vote derailed in Prince Albert after surprise disclosure from city
Inside workers in Prince Albert have delayed a vote on a tentative contract after the city disclosed surprise plans for “sweeping” structural changes to its workforce.
-
Suspects in Saskatoon emergency scam identified themselves as law enforcement, police say
Saskatoon police are warning the public about alleged fraudsters identifying themselves as police officers as part of a grandparent, or emergency scam.
Regina
-
'A giant in life': Saskatchewan Roughriders icon George Reed passes away, aged 83
George Reed, one of the most prolific running backs in Canadian Football League (CFL) history and a legend of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has passed away. He was 83.
-
Regina police charge 18-year-old in connection to 2021 pedestrian death
An 18-year-old is facing several charges in connection to the death of a Regina man in 2021.
-
Not so alone: Silent Hearts Walk seeks to support families who’ve lost children
The 10th annual Silent Hearts Walk Perinatal Loss Awareness Walk, brought out families and their supports for a walk through Wascana Park.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
-
Nova Scotia celebrates Treaty Day with a day of cultural and traditional events
A spirit of community was on full display with cultural and traditional events across Nova Scotia focused on reflection, heritage, and togetherness.
Toronto
-
Toronto man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Kensington Market in August; victim identified
Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Toronto's Kensington Market in August.
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
-
Man stabbed in Mississauga, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.
Montreal
-
Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital
A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal. An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.
-
Quebec provincial police continue search for five-year-old who fell in river
The search continues on Monday for a 5-year-old child who fell into the Saint-Maurice River in the Mauricie region on Sunday evening while playing along the river with his brother.
-
Museum attendance in Quebec up in 2022, but not to pre-pandemic levels
More Quebecers visited Quebec museums in 2022, but as in many cultural sectors, the figures still haven't reached pre-pandemic levels.
Ottawa
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 30s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Two arrests for public intoxication, but otherwise, no post-Panda Game pandemonium, police report
Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.
-
A midsummer Monday in early autumn in Ottawa
It's another hot and sunny day in the nation's capital as summerlike weather keeps going.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
Most read stories of the week: Hit and run trial, encampment cleared, changes for CTV Kitchener
Sentencing in a hit and run trial, a Cambridge encampment being cleared, and some big changes for CTV Kitchener round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Police investigating reports of shots fired in Cambridge
Shots reportedly fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood now have police investigating.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused drug dealer caught with crystal meth, fentanyl during hotel room eviction
North Bay police discovered crystal meth and fentanyl during hotel room eviction of accused drug dealer.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories, New Democrats and Liberals make final pitch to voters
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba politicians are making their final pitches to voters today in advance of tomorrow's provincial election.
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
-
Half of millennials and Gen Z living paycheque-to-paycheque in Canada while stressing about climate crisis: survey
Struggling under the rising cost of living and an ever mounting fear of the climate crisis, young Canadians don’t see a positive future for themselves right now, according to a recent national survey.
Vancouver
-
Overnight fire destroys 4 businesses in Kerrisdale
A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four businesses, according to officials.
-
B.C. RCMP appeal for information in missing woman case
Six years after a woman disappeared from Surrey, Mounties renewed their appeal for information in the case.
-
RCMP confirm Indigenous teen missing in Williams Lake, B.C., has been found safe
A British Columbia teenager who was last seen one week ago in Williams Lake has been found.
Vancouver Island
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.