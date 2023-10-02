Fatal pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 2 near Leduc: RCMP

RCMP have closed Highway 2 northbound near Leduc following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

In a news release, Leduc RCMP said it was on the scene of the collision on Highway 2 near Township road 492 around 6 a.m.

The northbound stretch of highway will be closed between Township roads 490 and 492 while police investigate.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further details were provided. RCMP said an update will be released once the highway reopens and more information becomes available.