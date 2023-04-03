Fatal RCMP shooting of man in Grande Prairie 'justified,' ASIRT rules, finding he shot at them first
A man killed by Mounties in northern Alberta in 2020 first held a gun to his own head, then fired at officers, an investigation into the police conduct has revealed.
Therefore, the "officers' actions were lawfully permitted," the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, concluded.
ASIRT investigates police activity that may have caused serious injury or death.
It was directed on Dec. 8, 2020, to look into the actions of two Grande Prairie RCMP officers who fatally shot a man that evening at a local gas station while responding to a domestic dispute.
The woman victim later told investigators she had previously lived in Brooks, Alta., with the man police killed.
She knew he had a gun only because she had found it.
"He had been in jail for three years, and when he came out he said he never wanted to go back to jail and would do whatever it took not to go back there," ASIRT reported the woman saying.
She also told ASIRT the man was "not himself" on Dec. 8.
"He had used some drugs and had been up for three days. During this time, he had hurt her a few times, and had held the loaded gun to her mouth. In the truck, [the man] had held the gun to her face and hit her with it. He also slammed the door of the truck on her leg. [The woman] fled the truck, to give him time to calm down, as she feared he would continue to hit her and eventually kill her," the ASIRT report reads.
The woman jumped into the truck of a stranger who had pulled up and offered a ride. They were not in the area when police arrived to find only the truck that had been described by the 911 caller.
According to ASIRT, some of the interaction between police and the man was recorded on the RCMP vehicle's camera.
As the officers parked their vehicle behind the truck, they told the man standing outside its driver door to get back into the vehicle. He did not comply, remaining outside with his left arm invisible inside the truck, ASIRT noted.
When the officers got out of their vehicle and approached him on foot, one Mountie told the man to show them his hands.
"[The man] suddenly pulls his left arm out of the truck, holding a gun, which he immediately places against his own head. Both subject officers are yelling at [him] to 'drop the gun.' Both retreat towards their respective sides of the police vehicle," ASIRT recapped.
The man did not lower the gun from his head as he walked toward the RCMP vehicle then around to the passenger side of the truck, all the while the Mounties continued to yell for him to drop the weapon. With his free hand, the man held a cell phone to his ear for "a few moments."
"Again, 'drop the gun now,' can be heard," ASIRT said of the RCMP recording. "Suddenly, [the man] lowers the gun from his head and points it towards the passenger’s side of the police truck that is immediately in front of where he is facing, and where [the first officer] is, and fires a shot. A muzzle flash can be seen.
"A flurry of gunshots are then heard, which are the subject officers returning fire at [the man]."
The man was given CPR until EMS arrived, but died at the scene.
An autopsy concluded the man died from a gunshot to the head. He had methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and cannabis in his system.
Police recovered a .45-calibre pistol from beside the man's body.
Bullet holes were found in his truck's rear window, windshield and front passenger door, as well as the building in front of the truck. Nine shots were fired by the officers.
"Force intended to cause death or grievous bodily harm is justified if the officer believes, on reasonable grounds, that the force was necessary to prevent the death or grievous bodily harm of the officer and/or any other person," ASIRT wrote in its report.
"While the death of [the man] is unfortunate, the force used by the officers was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to the week, then a big warm-up
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
Rare collection of Shakespeare's work worth millions up for sale
Five rare editions of work from famed English playwright William Shakespeare will be on sale for more than $14 million at an upcoming book fair in New York.
Egyptian asylum seekers decry 'Islamophobia' by Canada's border agency
Attia Elserfy and other Egyptian asylum seekers spoke Monday alongside New Democrat MP Don Davies at his constituency office in Vancouver, decrying the CBSA's treatment of recent claimants affiliated with the Freedom and Justice Party and the potential denial of their refugee bids.
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
Calgary
-
'Immediate' steps being taken to improve public safety on CTrains
The City of Calgary says a compilation of added personnel and design changes have been implemented at all CTrain stations to help boost public safety.
-
Runaway suspect arrested after stolen truck stopped outside of Calgary
Two Calgary men are facing charges after illegal drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle stopped by RCMP north of the city on Friday.
-
Calgary housing market sees lowest March inventory since 2006: CREB
The Calgary Real Estate Board says last month delivered the market's lowest March inventory level since 2006 as home sales fell about 41 per cent from a year ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to demolish house while it's still burning
A house fire in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood burned for most of the day Sunday before Saskatoon firefighters determined the only way to put it out was to demolish the structure.
-
Saskatoon construction company fined for not paying workers
A Saskatoon construction firm has been fined for not paying its workers promptly.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: High rate of new infections, researchers say
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the evidence of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater was high in the last week.
Regina
-
Sask. senior hockey team's Zamboni celebration goes viral
The league championship celebration of a local Saskatchewan senior hockey team has gone viral.
-
Regina police close roads near school for investigation, no threat to students
Investigation into a stolen vehicle closed the area around WH Ford elementary school on Monday.
-
Regina school basement flooded by water main break
While it may not be a snow day, students at a Regina elementary school are staying home regardless following a water main break.
Atlantic
-
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
Spring COVID-19 booster vaccine available in New Brunswick for those at risk
New Brunswick residents at risk of severe illnesses can now get a spring COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
-
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Worker rescued after becoming trapped in tunnel at Toronto construction site
Emergency crews have rescued a person who became stuck in a tunnel during an industrial accident in Toronto.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Former head of Toronto police tribunal demoted following drunk driving plea
A high-ranking Toronto cop who usually heads up the force’s disciplinary unit will be demoted after pleading guilty to a misconduct charge in connection with a drunk driving crash in Pickering last year.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Ensemble Montreal calls for an investigation into fatal fire in Old Montreal
Montreal's official opposition is calling for a coroner's inquiry to shed light on the March 16 fire that destroyed a building on Place d'Youville and killed seven people.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor opposes $13-million grant for new airport hotel
Ottawa's mayor says he will vote against spending $13 million in public money on a new hotel at the Ottawa airport.
-
Ottawa police seek man accused of assault at LRT station
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an assault at the Rideau LRT station last week.
-
NASA, CSA name Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
Kitchener
-
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
-
Bodies discovered during search for missing men
A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont. Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
-
Dog found along Highway 401 near Guelph
A dog is safely in the hands of animal control after being rescued from Highway 401 Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police
A 28-year-old from southern Ontario is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a police traffic stop on Highway 11 in the northeast before crashing the vehicle.
-
Michael Mantha removed from Ontario NDP caucus amid workplace investigation
The leader of Ontario's new democrats says she's removed long-time party member Michael Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.
-
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm could bring 25 cm of snow to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
-
Provincial funding for recently opened childcare facility in Sage Creek
A childcare facility in Sage Creek is receiving more than $375,000 in funding to support 60 spaces for preschool and school-aged children.
-
Winnipeg Jets unveil plans for Pride Night
The Winnipeg Jets will be celebrating Pride Night on Wednesday when they play host to the Calgary Flames.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
UBC encourages students to uninstall TikTok app, citing 'not yet' proven data risks
The University of British Columbia is encouraging students to uninstall the TikTok app from their mobile phones, citing concerns about data sharing with the social media platform's Chinese parent company.
-
Egyptian asylum seekers decry 'Islamophobia' by Canada's border agency
Attia Elserfy and other Egyptian asylum seekers spoke Monday alongside New Democrat MP Don Davies at his constituency office in Vancouver, decrying the CBSA's treatment of recent claimants affiliated with the Freedom and Justice Party and the potential denial of their refugee bids.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government has introduced a multibillion-dollar plan to construct more homes as quickly as possible in an attempt to build its way out of the housing crisis.
-
International student fees under fire by B.C. student groups
B.C. student groups are pushing for the post-secondary system to reduce its reliance on international students for revenue.
-
VicPD seizes nearly $100K in stolen goods from 'sophisticated' retail theft ring
Victoria police seized nearly $100,000 in stolen merchandise, as well as 2.5 kilograms of drugs and $19,000 in cash, following a lengthy investigation into organized crime in the region.