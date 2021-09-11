Fatal Saturday morning collision leads to impaired driving charge
A 22-year-old driver is facing an impaired driving charge after a fatal collision in south Edmonton.
Edmonton police say it responded to a collision near Highway 19 and 145 Street around 6:55 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a black Honda Accord was eastbound on Highway 19 at high speed when it began to drift off the road and onto the shoulder where it smashed into a traffic sign pole. The passenger side of the car sustained “significant” damage.
A female passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died a few hours later.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Cameron Klatt of Edmonton faces one count of impaired driving causing death.
Police ask anyone with video of the incident or information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
