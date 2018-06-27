

CTV Edmonton





One person did not survive a multi-vehicle collision, this evening, northeast of Camrose.



The RCMP is confirming a single fatality at the scene of the six vehicle crash on Highway 21 at Township Road 474.



Police warn that traffic in both directions on Highway 21 is being diverted at Township Road 480 and at Township Road 472. They say there is no timeline for re-opening the highway.



There's also no word, yet, on the total number of vehicle occupants involved and their potential injuries.



In a release, the RCMP is asking the public to refrain from posting speculation and photos from the scene on social media out of respect for the involved families.



More to come...