Fatal snowmobile crash involving steel cable being investigated by RCMP

A central Alberta snowmobiler is dead after driving into a steel cable that was strung up across a river.

The 25-year-old woman from Bluffton, northwest of Red Deer, was snowmobiling with her spouse and two friends at the time of the crash Saturday afternoon.

"They were travelling on the Blindman River near Township Road 441 and Range Road 15 northeast of Rimbey when she struck a long intertwined steel cable that extended across the river," RCMP said.

The woman was airlifted to Edmonton but died from her injuries.

Mounties, including the major crimes unit, want to speak to anyone with information about the cable as part of their investigation. Rimbey RCMP can be reached at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.