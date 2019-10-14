EDMONTON -- One woman is dead after a collision on Highway 21 Sunday evening.

Strathcona County RCMP were called to the highway between Township Roads 522 and 520 at 8:19 p.m.

Police found an adult female passenger dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.

On Monday, police revealed the vehicle crashed into a utility trailer which had come off a southbound truck.

Police continue to investigate. Traffic was diverted from the area for a period.