Fatal Strathcona County crash involved utility trailer: RCMP
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 8:11AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 14, 2019 7:10PM MDT
EDMONTON -- One woman is dead after a collision on Highway 21 Sunday evening.
Strathcona County RCMP were called to the highway between Township Roads 522 and 520 at 8:19 p.m.
Police found an adult female passenger dead on scene.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.
On Monday, police revealed the vehicle crashed into a utility trailer which had come off a southbound truck.
Police continue to investigate. Traffic was diverted from the area for a period.