

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A Sturgeon County collision in which one person died is under investigation.

Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on November 3. A pickup truck was traveling north on Range Road 224 when it collided with a SUV westbound on Township Road 570, near the community of Redwater northeast of Edmonton.

The 24-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The SUV’s two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The two occupants of the truck were also treated for minor injuries, police said.

According to RCMP, the crash is still under investigation. However, police said it appeared as though the SUV failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection.

Traffic was diverted around the scene for several hours.