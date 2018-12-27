

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The west Edmonton house fire that killed one person and sent three others to hospital on Christmas Eve was accidental.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed the fire was not intentionally set, but the exact cause remains unknown.

EFRS pegged the total damage at $300,000.

Firefighters responded to a group home in the area of 166 Street and 90 Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Crews pulled out three men out of the home—two in cardiac arrest and one in respiratory arrest. Their caretaker escaped on her own and helped call 911.

One person was pronounced dead in hospital hours after the fire, EFRS said.

The condition of the other three people is unknown.