A worker is dead following an incident involving a fifth-wheel RV and tractor at a Spruce Grove business.

The incident happened at Grove RV and Leisure Inc. on March 11 around 1 p.m.

The victim was 57 years old.

Occupational Health and Safety has order a stop-use order for the equipment involved until it is repaired, and a stop-work order for all powered mobile equipment until Grove RV and Leisure Inc. proves the equipment was being used as it was designed to be.

OHS continues to investigate.

Three other people have recently died on Alberta jobsites: a Leduc worker fell to his death from an apartment complex; a Grande Prairie man was struck by a vehicle; and another died after being hit by heavy machinery.