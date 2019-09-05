The Alberta government will deliver an update on the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive Thursday at noon.

Fifteen months ago, the former NDP government promised to widen the four-lane stretch to six lanes, at a cost of $100 million.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Transportation Minister Ric McIver in June to ask whether the UCP government would honour the funding promise.

At the time, McIver said the commitment was under review.

The 18-kilometre southwest stretch was designed to handle 40,000 cars per day. Stats from last year show closer to 80,000 vehicles travelled on it daily.

