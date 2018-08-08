A 39-year-old father and his five-year-old daughter have been identified in a fatal highway crash near Sylvan Lake.

According to an online fundraising campaign, Scott Wilson and his children, Leaira and Ryker, were on their way to the airport to see family from Ontario.

Wilson and Leaira died on scene, and Ryker was airlifted to an Edmonton hospitable.

Leaira is described as a fun-loving girl who loved the outdoors, nature and animals.

A family friend said Ryker is recovering and is anticipated to be in hospital for one more week.

Another driver, a 30-year-old man, also died on scene in the two-vehicle crash. His identity has not been released.

The crash happened on Highway 781 near Township road 382.