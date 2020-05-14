EDMONTON -- A Fort McMurray man who was one of six people injured in a crash near Redwater on Wednesday has died.

He was 46 years old.

The man was travelling with his wife and their three kids. All four, plus one the person from the second vehicle, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

According to RCMP, the family’s van was heading south on Highway 28 when it crashed with a northbound vehicle.

RCMP continue to investigate. No charges have been laid.