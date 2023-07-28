Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
On July 22, four people were in the area of 96 Street and 102A Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after leaving Taste of Edmonton.
They were supposed to be picked up from the location by their father.
As they got close to their father's vehicle, they were approached and harassed by an unknown male and female, Edmonton Police Service said.
The male pulled out a knife and stabbed the father, police said.
The male and female then ran eastbound from the area.
Emergency crews responded and police searched the area, but were not able to locate the pair.
The father was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
Economy grew in May despite wildfire effects, looks to have slowed in June: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May despite downward pressure from wildfire-hit oil and gas production but it looks to have slowed in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Alberta investing $4M to create Calgary-based office to combat human trafficking
The provincial government is partnering with three Alberta organizations to create an office in Calgary that will work with victims and survivors of human trafficking.
-
Driver killed in Crowchild Trail crash
One person was killed in a collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man wanted in homicide
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Witchekan Lake First Nation.
Regina
-
Regina fire department shuts down city hall homeless encampment
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Anti-racism trainer accused of bullying principal who later died welcomes review
An anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating a Toronto principal who later died by suicide says she welcomes the Ontario education minister's review.
-
Groups of tenants across Toronto are withholding rent payments
In the east Toronto neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park, residents in three buildings have withheld rent since May, after their landlord proposed a five per cent increase for next year — and they're not alone.
-
It could feel like 40 in Toronto today as hot and humid weather continues
It could feel as hot as 40 in Toronto today as a week-long stretch of hot and humid weather continues.
Montreal
-
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
-
Victim in Montreal double-homicide identified; suspect was spouse, father
A Quebec group supporting victims of conjugal violence has identified one of the victims of a double homicide in Montreal. Ansuya Patel, 56, was found dead in a Lachine home Thursday morning, along with her 12-year-old daughter.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to receive report from French manufacturer on LRT axle hub today
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will receive a report today that could provide the green light for light-rail transit service to resume on Monday morning.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain today
Hot and humid day in store heading into the final weekend of July
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
13-year-old arrested for 2 assaults in 24 hours: Guelph police
A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Guelph police after he allegedly participated in two serious assaults in less than 24 hours.
-
Police search for suspect following alleged altercation at A Better Tent City in Kitchener
Police are still searching for a man believed to be involved in a physical altercation at A Better Tent City (ABTC) in Kitchener on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One airlifted to hospital after Highway 144 crash, one lane reopened
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital by air ambulance, police say.
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado in Manitoba’s Interlake region
A tornado touched down in Manitoba’s Interlake region as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Wednesday.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
-
Manitoba energy strategy includes wind power, time-of-day rates for electricity
Manitoba is looking at boosting wind power and encouraging conservation as part of a new long-term energy strategy at Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro.
Vancouver
-
Do you recognize this chicken? Coquitlam RCMP looking for owner of bird allegedly abused by 3 teens
Three teenagers and a domesticated chicken are at the centre of an investigation by Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Repeat offender arrested in New Westminster after allegedly threatening man’s life with knife
Charges are being recommended against a man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill someone in New Westminster earlier this week.
-
Residents of 40-unit apartment building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant displaced by fire
A massive fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Thursday night has displaced dozens of residents.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
-
Mounties arrest 3 after separate weapons complaints on same Nanaimo street
Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three men after a pair of separate firearms complaints on the same downtown street Monday morning.
-
Saanich archaeological dig reveals centuries of Indigenous history
History is being revealed at Agate Park in Cordova Bay. Generations of First Nations' oral history has been confirmed at a thriving community that once was.