EDMONTON -- An Edmonton father wrapped up his annual trip to the Rainbow Valley Campground Friday night in memory of his late daughter.

Peter Burgess completed his fourth campout fundraiser in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

“It’s been a long week. Every year is challenging, and every year around this time I am just done,” said Burgess.

He braved the conditions in memory of his late daughter, Elan.

In July 2007, the three-year-old suffered seizures while at daycare and was rushed to the Stollery where she suffered a heart attack.

Elan was later declared brain dead.

As of 6 p.m. Friday evening more than $23,500 was raised. The goal was $15,000.

“It just goes to show how generous and caring not only Edmonton but Alberta and other places too, during some pretty hard economic times people are willing to share some money with the Stollery and it’s just a great thing,” said Burgess.

“It feels great, it’s gratifying that people noticed and cared enough to make a donation or even people that came down and visited and just the awareness of the Stollery."