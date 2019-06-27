It was a rare sight and took longer than expected, but FC Edmonton made a breakthrough Wednesdaywith its first Canadian Premier League goal at home.

Oumar Diouck ended the drought as the Eddies beat Forge FC from Hamilton 1-0.

“It’s definitely a relief for the team," said Easton Ongaro. "It was a long coming."

The Eddies are nearly halfway through the season and haven’t given their fans much to cheer about on home turf.

“The supporters need that," FC Edmonton Head Coach Jeff Paulus told CTV News Edmonton. "They deserve it and we’ve kind of owed it to them."

The team is still tied for fewest goals in the CPL but has scored four times over the last two gamesand posted consecutive wins for the first time this season.

'It's redemption for us'

The club still has a shot at third place in the standings and will close the spring season on Canada Day by hosting HFX Wanderers FC.

Then FC Edmonton gets a fresh start when the fall season kicks off.

“You know we've got to keep this going," Paulus said. "We've got a second chance at life here with the fall season and we have to take advantage ," Paulus said.