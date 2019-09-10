FC Edmonton is looking for its first win against the club's biggest rival, and a spot in the Canadian Premier League's championship match.

The Eddies and Calgary Cavalry FC have played twice, with a win for Calgary and a scoreless draw.

"These are the games that you just have to win," FC Edmonton Coach Jeff Paulus said. "You want to win and obviously we need to win anyhow."

Cavalry is the team to beat, having won the spring season and earning a spot in the CPL final.

"We see that they're top of the standings, we're fighting for a championship spot, we know we have to win games," Paulus said.

Edmonton is third in the fall standings, six points out of the top stop with eight matches to go. To make the final against Calgary, the Eddies have to finish first.

"If we can beat them, it will be a huge statement to the league and also it gives us a really good shot heading into the final stretch to get a playoff game because we want to beat them in the final," said homegrown talent Ajeej Sarkaria.

FC Edmonton will host Calgary Cavalry FC at Clarke Stadium Wednesday at 7 p.m.

"This is the one that we’re banking on here," Paulus said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook