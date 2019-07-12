FC Edmonton will be looking to ride a summer hot streak to its second straight road win as the team travels to Toronto this weekend to take on York9 FC.

Once the early-season doormats of the Canadian Premier League, the Eddies are now winners of four straight games and undefeated in their last five.

Head coach Jeff Paulus​ says the team's improved offence has been the difference over the last month. The team has scored eight goals in its four-game win streak after being held scoreless the prior six matches.

"The little pieces are staring to fall in place in how we want to attack, so I'm delighted that we're actually scoring a few," said Paulus. ​

"We can't win games when we're not scoring, so we've put a lot of time into it."

Paulus cites a return to the classic 4-4-2 formation as a key to the team's recent run.

"[It's] very old school, very basic. It's something that's really been working for us," said goalkeeper Connor James.

The team will visit a struggling York9 side that's mustered one win in its last five games, including a scoreless draw with Edmonton last month.

Kick off from York Lions Stadium is set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. MDT.