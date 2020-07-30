EDMONTON -- FC Edmonton is eager to return to the pitch. They haven’t played a real game in over 10 months. The league was supposed to start up again in April, and as they’ve been training, they’ve watched pro soccer leagues in Europe and the United States hit the field again, but now there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

“You don’t know when you’re coming back. You don’t when that first game is. You can’t prepare things properly for the players so you might be pushing them a little harder than you should,” said head coach Jeff Paulus.

But now the league has announced a shortened season, starting in less than two weeks.

“I was so anxious about everything coming up; I thought I had COVID for five straight weeks. You know it was just high blood pressure,” he said.

But the team won’t be playing in Edmonton; the league will head to Prince Edward Island for a tournament called the Island Games.

The eight teams will play a 35 game season, which will wrap up in September. It’s a throwback for Paulus, who knows Charlottetown well from his time in the navy.

“It is a beautiful spot. I sailed on the HMCS Charlottetown. It was my last warship, so I’ve been to Charlottetown as a sailor. This trip will be different because we’re not allowed to leave the hotel.”

The first phase of the season will include 28 games, where teams play each other once. The top four will advance to the second round, followed by a championship game.

“This event, seven games in about 28 days before it goes into the second round. This will be as much about keeping players fresh and healthy as it will be about tactics and techniques.”

The team doesn’t know what day the first game will be scheduled, they’re just excited to know they’ll be playing.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook