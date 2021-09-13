FC Edmonton requires fans to be fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test
FC Edmonton will soon require spectators to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test before entering Clarke Stadium.
The Canadian Premier League club made the announcement on Monday.
FC Edmonton said it made the announcement in line with other CPL clubs as well as other local teams, venues and events.
The soccer team said it wants to provide a level of comfort and safety to fans attending matches at Clarke Stadium in the wake of the increase in the COVID-19 Delta variant.
FC Edmonton said its upcoming match again Cavalry FC on Sept. 29 will be the first date the measure will be in place.
All FC Edmonton front office staff, game day staff, stadium staff and event staff will be required to follow the same measures when working home matches.
