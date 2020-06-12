EDMONTON -- Clarke Stadium looks like a fortified compound these days as FC Edmonton players return to train under strict conditions.

“There are four players on a field. They go for an hour, and then at the end, they clean off the equipment for their teammate coming on next,” said assistant coach Sean Fleming.

The small groups actually train in shifts with players at separate stations.

“It’s different for sure and it’s difficult,” attacking player Easton Ongaro told CTV News Edmonton.

Each player has his temperature taken before entering the facility. It's a minor hindrance for players who are happy to be on the pitch again.

“It’s just nice to be back, honestly,” said defender Allan Zebie.

The ’Eddies’ haven't played a game since last fall. The club was left waiting and watching as other league teams in different regions, with less restrictions, began training weeks ago.

“It’s a bit frustrating, but it’s also motivating. Knowing that your time is going to come real soon,” said Ongaro.

WHAT ARE THEY TRAINING FOR?

Training is one thing, but when or if, play returns in the Canadian Premier League is yet to be determined.

Major League Soccer announced it’s resuming play in July, and pro Leagues in Europe are already in action. However, the CPL hasn’t announced an official plan for the pandemic-delayed season to start.

“Our CPL league is working very hard to get our tournament set-up, or the hub city. Whatever it’s going to be. Right now, it’s just rumours...but we’re very, very optimistic that we’re going to have a season,” said Fleming.

The pandemic hit right before the CPL’s second season. Many players remember when FC Edmonton folded a few years ago before joining the league. Now, they just hope to get back on the field in a game-scenario.

“At least we see other leagues playing, so that gives you hope,” said Zebie.