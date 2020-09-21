EDMONTON -- FC Edmonton is looking for a new coach after the club announced Monday that Jeff Paulus will be moving into a new role within the organization.

The changes come after a disappointing showing in this year’s Canadian Premier League’s shortened season in Prince Edward Island.

The team finished at the bottom of the standings with no wins and only a single draw through seven matches.

After the Eddies' fourth loss, Paulus caught many off-guard by making post-game comments suggesting the team needed a new voice to take over.

Paulus took to twitter Monday to thank FC Edmonton brass for the opportunity to coach and to double down on his “new voice” comments.

"I have been here a while, have done almost every role you can imagine, including a stint as the General Manager, and believe that this is the right time to go," Paulus said.

Paulus will be taking over as the new Director of Youth Development.

FC Edmonton ownership says it plans on hiring a new coach within the next two months.