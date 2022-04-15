A late goal offered FC Edmonton a 1-1 draw on Good Friday for the second match in a row.

The Eddies faced York United at Clarke Stadium as they searched for their first win of the Canadian Premier League season.

York defender Diyaeddine Abzi almost lined up a goal in the 16th minute of play at a free-kick that glanced Edmonton goalkeeper Andreas Vaikla's hands.

Another York attempt a minute before halftime saw Abzi connect a pass with attacker Osaze De Rosario who was in the box alone, but De Rosario's shot was off-target.

In the 56th minute, FC Edmonton attacker Tobias Warschewski almost landed a curled shot in the net.

York's domination, who garnered ball possession for 63 per cent of the match, was rewarded in the 81st minute. As the Eddies transitioned, De Rosario found space just outside of the box to pound a laser shot into the top right corner of the net.

The lead was short-lived as Edmonton's Masta Kacher mustered the equalizer two minutes later.

The late-game action came to a head in the 87th minute when Edmonton attacker Courtney Smith received a red card for violent contact following a hard tackle.

"We knew this team doesn't give up," said Martin Nash, York head coach. "I just felt we didn't close out the game perhaps in the way we could have."

Alan Koch, FC Edmonton head coach, said the past two games have shown the Eddies will fight until the bitter end.

"We are the underdogs," he added.

"You could see the energy. In games like that, you have to step up to the plate. So happy to see everybody step up to the plate," Koch said. "(I'm) happy to see that fight in our players."