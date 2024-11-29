'Fear and shame': Red Deer police issues warning of rising online sextortion incidents

Red Deer RCMP issued a warning to the public about the increase of sextortion incidents online.

Sextortion involves an offender coercing victims to send explicit images or videos before demanding payment under threat of releasing the images or videos online.

Police said sextortion often starts innocently with the offender befriending their victims online via dating sites, dating apps or gaming platforms.

Sextortion can affect anyone, but police said younger people are more at risk.

"Sextortion is a serious crime that preys on fear and shame," said Const.Cory Riggs of Alberta RCMP in a Friday news release.

"We want everyone to know that help is available, and victims should never feel afraid to come forward. Our priority is your safety."

Police explained how people can avoid becoming a victim, including:

verifying who you are connecting with – be wary of strangers wanting to quickly move conversations to a private platform, or if they seem too good to be true;

being cautious about sharing personal information – don't share explicit images or sensitive information about yourself;

keeping social media accounts private – limit what people can learn about you online and know our way around privacy settings;

avoid engaging – if someone starts demanding payment, block and report them immediately; and

talking to someone you trust – young people should talk to their parents or trusted adults about online safety.

If you think you are at risk of sextortion, police advise:

to not give into their demands – paying or sending money won't stop the offender;

saving evidence – take screenshots or messages, profiles and any other relevant information; and

contacting authorities – unreported sextortion incidents won't be investigated.

Red Deer police urge anyone who believes they are a sextortion victim to contact them at 403-406-2200.

To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the P3Tips online tool.