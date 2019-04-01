From folding scooters for police in the Ice District, to personal space bubbles at West Edmonton Mall, local organizations are getting into the April Fools’ Day spirit.

The Edmonton Police Service announced a new initiative to help officers navigate construction and special events at the Ice District, folding scooters with sirens.

“There’s a short training video, we talk about maneuverability and how to use it as one of our tools,” Sgt. Dave Jones said in a video posted by the police on YouTube.

Today, we are excited to roll out a new initiative that will help EPS members better negotiate construction and special events in the Ice District. @Sergeant_Jones #yeg #yegtraffic https://t.co/RQuaq92U7M — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) April 1, 2019

AMA Insurance is advertising Polar Vortex Insurance.

“If it’s -25°C or below for more than 14 days, members simply file a claim and we’ll send them on a tropical vacation! This one-of-a-kind coverage starts on Monday, April 1.” AMA said in a Tweet.

If it’s -25°C or below for more than 14 days, members simply file a claim and we’ll send them on a tropical vacation! This one-of-a-kind coverage starts on Monday, April 1.https://t.co/gZTbOoTRnD — AMA Insurance (@amainsurance) April 1, 2019

WestJet is advertising the #FlyerFestival, a “once-in-a-lifetime” immersive music festival at 35,000 feet.

“Social influencers getting down to cool EDM beats and feeding cute little pigs. They’re emotional support animals!” says a promotional video posted by the airline.

Like all great stories, this one begins with a flight. Welcome to #FlyreFestival – an immersive music festival at 35,000 feet on our 787 Dreamliner. Will you join us? https://t.co/xcKGfEgjCL pic.twitter.com/Zv4oapXRij — WestJet (@WestJet) April 1, 2019

And still on the topic of vacation, Flair Airlines announced standing room for sale for $3 with the promise of extra leg room – no squished knees! They’re also advertising an upgrade of “premium standing room” right near the cockpit.

Announcing standing room for sale. Yes, you heard us right. We’re now selling standing room on the plane. Benefits include unbeatable prices, better circulation, and extra leg room. Learn more at https://t.co/qlPS2sn5cA pic.twitter.com/iStMSqvWL2 — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) April 1, 2019

West Edmonton Mall is offering personal space for rent, in the form of a personal protection bubble for $10 an hour, or $45 a day.

“The WEMubble is really going to improve the comfort and overall experience of our guests,” said Mannat Kahlon, Marketing and Promotions Manager for West Edmonton Mall in a news release. “There is nothing like it at any other mall in the world. Personally, I will always rent a WEMubble when I have to walk across the Mall. I’ll never have to share a stair on an escalator ever again.”

Now available! #WEMubble personal space protection bubble rental! Check out the link for the full video! https://t.co/YnYlJN0gDW pic.twitter.com/ukWI9fO77l — West Edmonton Mall (@Official_WEM) April 1, 2019

Strathcona County says in preparations for spring job postings, they’ll be re-examining weed inspector job titles in the wake of marijuana legalization in October.

“We’ve noticed an abnormally high volume of applicants for our weed inspector positions, and let’s just say the qualifications aren’t entirely related to the duties traditionally related to this role,” said MJ Blunt, recruiting specialist at Strathcona County in a written release.

“Instead of cannabis, our weed inspectors will be focused on prohibited and noxious weeds such as the Bighead Knapweed, Orange Hawkweed and the Flowering Rush,” added Blunt. Applicants should have experience with weed identification and the Weed Control Act.

We're re-examining our "weed inspector" job description, following legalization of cannabis.



"I've never seen so much excitement around this position in all my years at the County".



Read the full release: https://t.co/TkIQEko0mh#shpk #strathco #weedinspector #yegmedia pic.twitter.com/HdnW5bTKg9 — Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) April 1, 2019

The Alberta NDP is promising “Buck-a-Bucha” if re-elected, saying they will make the high protein kombucha tea available to all Albertans.

“We want the benefits of kombucha to be available to all Albertans,” says Rachel Notley, “Under a Jason Kenney government, kombucha will only truly be accessible to the top 1%.”