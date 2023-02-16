Feb. 16 Alberta influenza update

A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. Canada's chief public health officer says more children are being hospitalized this flu season because of an early spike in a strain of influenza B, which hits young people hard and is circulating across the country while a strain that typically targets the elderly also makes the rounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. Canada's chief public health officer says more children are being hospitalized this flu season because of an early spike in a strain of influenza B, which hits young people hard and is circulating across the country while a strain that typically targets the elderly also makes the rounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec

    Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island